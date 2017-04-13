Luzerne County Man Behind Bars for Child Rape Charges
Armando Vargas-Rios of West Hazleton allegedly sexually assaulted two young children at a home in West Hazleton between 2007 and 2010, while the victims were visiting a family member's residence. The department was notified of the incidents in December of 2016.
Scum
