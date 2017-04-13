Luzerne County Man Behind Bars for Ch...

Luzerne County Man Behind Bars for Child Rape Charges

There are 1 comment on the WNEP-TV Moosic story from Thursday, titled Luzerne County Man Behind Bars for Child Rape Charges.

Armando Vargas-Rios of West Hazleton allegedly sexually assaulted two young children at a home in West Hazleton between 2007 and 2010, while the victims were visiting a family member's residence. The department was notified of the incidents in December of 2016.

Ann

Drums, PA

#1 Friday
Scum

