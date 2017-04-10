Killer's brother sentenced for threatening witnesses
Access the Citizens' Voice e-Edition on your computer or smart device in its original print format. Home delivery subscribers can read it free! Digital Only Subscription Read the digital e-Edition of The Citizens' Voice on your PC or mobile device, and have 24/7 access to breaking news, local sports, contests, and more at citizensvoice.com or on our mobile apps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Hazleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shayne is running for Freeland mayor
|17 hr
|Balliet 2017
|71
|HASD gets served... the RACE CARD
|21 hr
|anxiously waiting
|2
|Review: Bailey's Bark Park
|Tue
|Actually Not Shayne
|4
|Trespassing with Jay Drone
|Apr 9
|Learn Spanish alr...
|17
|Allison Barletta vs Lindsay Barletta
|Apr 9
|Learn Spanish alr...
|4
|Animal abuse
|Apr 8
|Flearoy Ruffberg
|22
|Review: All Paws Salon (Jun '16)
|Apr 8
|Flearoy Ruffberg
|11
Find what you want!
Search Hazleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC