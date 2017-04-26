There are on the WNEP-TV Moosic story from 19 hrs ago, titled Ignacio Beato Enters Guilty Plea to Federal Charge. In it, WNEP-TV Moosic reports that:

The former real estate agent from Hazleton accused of selling homes he didn't own to unsuspecting buyers has agreed to plead guilty in federal court. Authorities say Beato cheated almost 20 people from the Hazleton area out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

