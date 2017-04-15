Ex-mayoral candidate gets venue chang...

Ex-mayoral candidate gets venue change for court

1 hr ago Read more: Pocono Record

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a former Hazleton mayoral candidate and extremist white nationalist group member will get a change of venue on a charge alleging he threatened the Luzerne County district attorney. In a one-page ruling, the court ordered a terroristic threats charge against Sean Donahue, 47, be transferred to Northampton County.

