County should hire the best, no matter where they live
Good organizations, whether in business, government or the nonprofit sector, strive to hire the best-qualified people, no matter where they come from. If Luzerne County government wants to be among those good organizations, the county council ought to repeal its year-old residency requirement for top managers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Hazleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shayne Balliet Effect
|21 hr
|Jesse Pinkman
|4
|Repairing Gapy Earlobes
|Tue
|Maybe Shayne
|3
|Review: All Paws Salon (Jun '16)
|Apr 3
|too many paws
|10
|East End Hookah Bar Discovered
|Mar 31
|BeechRememberer
|4
|Allison Barletta vs Lindsay Barletta
|Mar 31
|NEPA
|1
|Unruly Hazleton woman arrested after refusing t... (Sep '16)
|Mar 31
|NEPA
|12
|Don't Procreate With Junkies
|Mar 31
|NEPA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hazleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC