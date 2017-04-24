Business Briefcase
April 27: American Advertising Federation, Northeast Pa. Chapter, "20 Minutes & a Beer: Professional Development with Rich Scott," Thursday, 6-7 p.m., the Lounge at the Scranton Club, located below POSH, AAF members, $5; nonmembers, $10, AAF student, free; nonmember student, $3; must be at least 18; http://www.aafnepa.org.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Hazleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shayne is running for Freeland mayor
|6 hr
|Nancy Drew is Hot
|140
|RIP Hazleton News 1
|15 hr
|dope fiend
|20
|Stone Couch of Eckley (Jul '11)
|Tue
|Wall in FREAKLAND
|353
|Animal abuse
|Tue
|Jonathan
|31
|Barletta: Eachus hurting Hazleton in effort to ... (Jul '09)
|Apr 24
|Dreamer
|3
|Ex-mayoral candidate gets venue change for court
|Apr 22
|Trump 2020
|2
|Allison Barletta vs Lindsay Barletta
|Apr 22
|Trump 2020
|7
Find what you want!
Search Hazleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC