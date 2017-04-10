Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in Haz...

Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in Hazleton

There are 1 comment on the WOGY-AM Pittston story from Monday Apr 10, titled Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in Hazleton. In it, WOGY-AM Pittston reports that:

Hazleton Police took a man they say was responsible for several hold ups in that area of Luzerne County into custody over the weekend. Kurt Mumie, last known address of Sugarloaf was taken into custody on Pine Street Sunday.

omfg

Hazleton, PA

#1 Yesterday
Mugshot looks like Bubba is coming at him with his main vein.
