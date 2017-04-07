Armed Robbery Strikes Small Business ...

Armed Robbery Strikes Small Business in Hazleton

Friday Apr 7 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

According to police, the incident occurred last night around 4:45 p.m. on the 500 block of Alter Street, targeting long-time local business Pence's. According to the victim, a white male entered the store brandishing a handgun and stole approximately $2,000.

