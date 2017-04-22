$220K set for Carbon streets
Carbon County officials approved four contracts totaling almost $220,000 for projects through the Community Development Block Grant program and then spoke about the importance of keeping this program active. DBI Services of Hazleton was awarded a street improvements/guide rail replacement project in Bowmanstown at a total cost of $32,286.
