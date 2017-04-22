$220K set for Carbon streets

$220K set for Carbon streets

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Times News

Carbon County officials approved four contracts totaling almost $220,000 for projects through the Community Development Block Grant program and then spoke about the importance of keeping this program active. DBI Services of Hazleton was awarded a street improvements/guide rail replacement project in Bowmanstown at a total cost of $32,286.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hazleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shayne is running for Freeland mayor 5 hr GfunkBlumpkin 82
Kenneth "Slimmer" Reichart IS LOOSE! (Sep '11) 5 hr busted 47
Stone Couch of Eckley (Jul '11) 6 hr busted 351
Animal abuse 23 hr Ann 23
News West Hazleton woman guilty of critically injuri... 23 hr Gooder Lifer Unio... 2
News Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in Hazleton Wed omfg 1
HASD gets served... the RACE CARD Apr 11 anxiously waiting 2
See all Hazleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hazleton Forum Now

Hazleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hazleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Hazleton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,986 • Total comments across all topics: 280,289,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC