West Hazleton woman guilty of critically injuring her baby
Lourdes Rodriguez, 26, was convicted of aggravated assault, simple assault, endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment for allegedly beating her 16-month-old daughter, Alexis, into critical condition.
