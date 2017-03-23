West Hazleton woman guilty of critica...

West Hazleton woman guilty of critically injuring her baby

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Lourdes Rodriguez, 26, was convicted of aggravated assault, simple assault, endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment for allegedly beating her 16-month-old daughter, Alexis, into critical condition.

