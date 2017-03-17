Transformer Explosion to Blame for Fi...

Transformer Explosion to Blame for Fire at Record Store in Luzerne County

Friday Mar 17 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Authorities think a transformer explosion may be to blame for a fire Friday night at a record store near Hazleton. Crews responded to reports of a structure fire at the Gallery of Sound store near the Laurel Mall in Hazle Township Friday evening.

