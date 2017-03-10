Transformation keys rebirth in downtowns

Transformation keys rebirth in downtowns

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 11 Read more: The Times-Tribune

SHAMROCK FILE The former Markle Banking & Trust Co. Building in downtown Hazleton has been fully restored and is now known as Hayden Tower at the Markle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hazleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stone Couch of Eckley (Jul '11) 4 hr 30packaday 345
"Barry Gordon" Fan Page (Sep '16) 20 hr Kevin Balliet 51
Shayne is running for Freeland mayor 20 hr Kevin Balliet 36
Will Stella Get Her Grove Back? Wed Texas Roadhouse 7
Poll The best place to pick up prostitutes in Hazy (Nov '12) Mar 11 Stinger 57
News Hazleton man gets nearly 2 years for child porn Mar 11 Ann 4
News Hazleton fire displaces seven Mar 9 heroin and chill 1
See all Hazleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hazleton Forum Now

Hazleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hazleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
 

Hazleton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,687 • Total comments across all topics: 279,616,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC