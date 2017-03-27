St. Joseph Marello to be lead by diocese

St. Joseph Marello to be lead by diocese

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

For the first time in 88 years, the Congregation of the Oblates of St. Joseph will not lead any parishes in the Greater Pittston Area. The Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hazleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shayne Balliet Effect Fri Maybe Shayne 3
East End Hookah Bar Discovered Fri BeechRememberer 4
Allison Barletta vs Lindsay Barletta Fri NEPA 1
News Unruly Hazleton woman arrested after refusing t... (Sep '16) Fri NEPA 12
Don't Procreate With Junkies Fri NEPA 2
Stone Couch of Eckley (Jul '11) Mar 30 Hazleton News 1 s... 349
Review: All Paws Salon (Jun '16) Mar 30 Hazleton News 1 s... 9
See all Hazleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hazleton Forum Now

Hazleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hazleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Hazleton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,871 • Total comments across all topics: 279,992,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC