St. Joseph Marello to be lead by diocese
For the first time in 88 years, the Congregation of the Oblates of St. Joseph will not lead any parishes in the Greater Pittston Area. The Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hazleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shayne Balliet Effect
|Fri
|Maybe Shayne
|3
|East End Hookah Bar Discovered
|Fri
|BeechRememberer
|4
|Allison Barletta vs Lindsay Barletta
|Fri
|NEPA
|1
|Unruly Hazleton woman arrested after refusing t... (Sep '16)
|Fri
|NEPA
|12
|Don't Procreate With Junkies
|Fri
|NEPA
|2
|Stone Couch of Eckley (Jul '11)
|Mar 30
|Hazleton News 1 s...
|349
|Review: All Paws Salon (Jun '16)
|Mar 30
|Hazleton News 1 s...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Hazleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC