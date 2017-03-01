Route 93 detour still in question

Route 93 detour still in question

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation recently unveiled its plan to reduce truck crashes along Route 93 at the base of the Broad Mountain by banning trucks entirely. But a pair of state legislators question the need to include traffic traveling up the hill as part of the ban.

