PSP arrest 3rd suspect wanted on drug...

PSP arrest 3rd suspect wanted on drug delivery resulting in death charge

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WPMT-TV York

The third suspect charged with drug delivery resulting in death is in custody. 22 year old Kyle Jacob Merenda, of Barnesville, was arrested on Monday in Tresckow, in Carbon County by Pennsylvania State Police in Hazleton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hazleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shayne is running for Freeland mayor 2 hr Actually Shayne B... 44
News Man charged with selling fentanyl to woman who ... 4 hr carmen miranda 1
"Barry Gordon" Fan Page (Sep '16) Mar 19 Born Again Prayer... 54
Wilbur from Bobs Mar 19 heroin and chill 7
Poll The best place to pick up prostitutes in Hazy (Nov '12) Mar 19 heroin and chill 59
News Hazleton man gets nearly 2 years for child porn Mar 18 learn Spanish bich 5
Stone Couch of Eckley (Jul '11) Mar 17 gapedmancunt 346
See all Hazleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hazleton Forum Now

Hazleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hazleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Hazleton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,174 • Total comments across all topics: 279,757,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC