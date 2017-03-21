PSP arrest 3rd suspect wanted on drug delivery resulting in death charge
The third suspect charged with drug delivery resulting in death is in custody. 22 year old Kyle Jacob Merenda, of Barnesville, was arrested on Monday in Tresckow, in Carbon County by Pennsylvania State Police in Hazleton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hazleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shayne is running for Freeland mayor
|2 hr
|Actually Shayne B...
|44
|Man charged with selling fentanyl to woman who ...
|4 hr
|carmen miranda
|1
|"Barry Gordon" Fan Page (Sep '16)
|Mar 19
|Born Again Prayer...
|54
|Wilbur from Bobs
|Mar 19
|heroin and chill
|7
|The best place to pick up prostitutes in Hazy (Nov '12)
|Mar 19
|heroin and chill
|59
|Hazleton man gets nearly 2 years for child porn
|Mar 18
|learn Spanish bich
|5
|Stone Couch of Eckley (Jul '11)
|Mar 17
|gapedmancunt
|346
Find what you want!
Search Hazleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC