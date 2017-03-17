Potential Roof Collapse, Efforts to Save Building in Luzerne County
Crews are on scene at a popular bowling alley in the Hazleton area in an effort to save the structure, as it may be buckling under the weight of heavy snow. Bowlers and patrons were inside Friday evening when reportedly they heard the structure buckling, and witnessed the interior ceiling beginning to bow.
