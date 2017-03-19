People on the Move, March 19, 2017

People on the Move, March 19, 2017

Kimberly Yablonski, RN, has been named assistant director of nursing at the Skilled Nursing & Rehab Center in Scranton. A 12-year employee, Yablonski brings more than 25 years of experience to her new role.

