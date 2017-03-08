Pennsylvania diner being born again a...

Pennsylvania diner being born again as home to church

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: SFGate

This undated photo shows the Hollywood Diner and Sports Bar in Hazleton, Pa. According to a post on its Facebook page, Hill City Church, a non-denominational Christian church, will make the former restaurant its new home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hazleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"Barry Gordon" Fan Page (Sep '16) 2 hr Wavy McGravy 47
Poll The best place to pick up prostitutes in Hazy (Nov '12) 3 hr Stinger 57
Will Stella Get Her Grove Back? 8 hr Snow Job 2017 1
Shayne is running for Freeland mayor 8 hr cucks for Shayne 27
News Hazleton man gets nearly 2 years for child porn 12 hr Ann 4
News Hazleton fire displaces seven Mar 9 heroin and chill 1
Barry Gordon Unmasked??? Mar 8 Barry is an OK guy 6
See all Hazleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hazleton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Luzerne County was issued at March 11 at 10:33PM EDT

Hazleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hazleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Hazleton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,812 • Total comments across all topics: 279,484,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC