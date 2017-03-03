One Dead After 32 Car Pileup in Schuy...

One Dead After 32 Car Pileup in Schuylkill County, I-81 Still Closed in Both Directions

There are 2 comments on the WNEP-TV Moosic story from Yesterday, titled One Dead After 32 Car Pileup in Schuylkill County, I-81 Still Closed in Both Directions. In it, WNEP-TV Moosic reports that:

A 55-year-old man from Hazleton has died as a result of a multi-vehicle crash near McAdoo Friday afternoon. "There is a big mess northbound, there's multiple vehicles involved there and multiple entrapment, I would send heavy rescues."

no morals

Hazleton, PA

#1 15 hrs ago
That's amazing that only one person croaked. Hopefully it was a Hillary Clinton voter.
Star of David

Plano, TX

#2 9 hrs ago
no morals wrote:
That's amazing that only one person croaked. Hopefully it was a Hillary Clinton voter.
He wasn't a gentile. You can guarantee his lawyer relatives are driving their luxury German vehicles in his funeral procession. They will sue Dwight Eisenhower for building the interstate system.
Hazleton, PA

