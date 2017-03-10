Mid-Atlantic looking at nor'easter early next week Where it will hit, how much it will dump and for how long remain a question, forescasters say. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mbV8bb Flowers recently tempted out of the ground from warm temperatures were covered with snow March 10, 2017, in Toms River, N.J. ASBURY PARK, N.J. - A coastal storm will wallop the Mid-Atlantic next week but where it will hit and for how long remain a question, forecasters said.

