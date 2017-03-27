Man sentenced to 20 to 40 years in dr...

Man sentenced to 20 to 40 years in drug dealer slaying case

A northeastern Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison in a shooting death that authorities called the result of a rivalry between drug dealers. Twenty-three-year-old Jancarlos Perez of West Hazleton was sentenced to the maximum term Monday in Luzerne County Court after pleading guilty to third-degree murder.

