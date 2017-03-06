Man sentenced for minor corruption

Man sentenced for minor corruption

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Times News

A Carbon County man was given a time-served prison sentence on Thursday in the county court after previously admitting to having a sexual relationship with a teenage female. Timothy Mark Andrews, 29, of Beaver Meadows, was sentenced by Judge Joseph J. Matika to 150 days to one year in prison on a corruption of a minor in a sexual manner charge, a felony three.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hazleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hazleton man gets nearly 2 years for child porn 1 hr Ann 2
Trespassing with Jay Drone Sat burnthisbitchdown... 16
Shayne is running for Freeland mayor Sat burnthisbitchdown... 20
News Cyber- and home-school families have different ... (Sep '12) Sat rekindle your love 14
Animal abuse Mar 3 STFU crybaby 21
RIP Hazleton News 1 Mar 2 Shayne Train dera... 17
News Day without Immigrants in Luzerne County Feb 28 Ann 3
See all Hazleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hazleton Forum Now

Hazleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hazleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
 

Hazleton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,780 • Total comments across all topics: 279,357,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC