Man sentenced for minor corruption
A Carbon County man was given a time-served prison sentence on Thursday in the county court after previously admitting to having a sexual relationship with a teenage female. Timothy Mark Andrews, 29, of Beaver Meadows, was sentenced by Judge Joseph J. Matika to 150 days to one year in prison on a corruption of a minor in a sexual manner charge, a felony three.
