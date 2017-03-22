Man Charged with 'Viciously' Stabbing Woman Outside Bar in Hazleton
A man was charged today for allegedly stabbing a woman "viciously" outside a bar in Hazleton early Monday morning. The man was then shot and had to attend his arraignment in a wheelchair.
