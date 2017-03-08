I-80 lanes reopen after snow squall p...

I-80 lanes reopen after snow squall pileup that killed 1

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 4 Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

State transportation officials say all lanes of an eastern Pennsylvania interstate have reopened following a weather-related pileup that killed one person and injured more than two dozen other people. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said northbound lanes of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County opened early Saturday and southbound lanes opened Friday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hazleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll The best place to pick up prostitutes in Hazy (Nov '12) 19 hr heroin and chill 56
News Hazleton fire displaces seven 20 hr heroin and chill 1
Shayne is running for Freeland mayor Thu heroin is awesome 25
Barry Gordon Unmasked??? Wed Barry is an OK guy 6
News Hazleton man gets nearly 2 years for child porn Mar 7 Walter White 3
Jesse Farber Missing (Aug '15) Mar 6 throatfucker 8
Brett Michael Magula (Sep '15) Mar 6 throatfucker 20
See all Hazleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hazleton Forum Now

Hazleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hazleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Hazleton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,959 • Total comments across all topics: 279,449,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC