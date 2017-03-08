I-80 lanes reopen after snow squall pileup that killed 1
State transportation officials say all lanes of an eastern Pennsylvania interstate have reopened following a weather-related pileup that killed one person and injured more than two dozen other people. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said northbound lanes of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County opened early Saturday and southbound lanes opened Friday evening.
Hazleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The best place to pick up prostitutes in Hazy (Nov '12)
|19 hr
|heroin and chill
|56
|Hazleton fire displaces seven
|20 hr
|heroin and chill
|1
|Shayne is running for Freeland mayor
|Thu
|heroin is awesome
|25
|Barry Gordon Unmasked???
|Wed
|Barry is an OK guy
|6
|Hazleton man gets nearly 2 years for child porn
|Mar 7
|Walter White
|3
|Jesse Farber Missing (Aug '15)
|Mar 6
|throatfucker
|8
|Brett Michael Magula (Sep '15)
|Mar 6
|throatfucker
|20
