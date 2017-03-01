Hazleton man gets nearly 2 years for ...

Hazleton man gets nearly 2 years for child porn

There are 1 comment on the The Citizens' Voice story from Thursday, titled Hazleton man gets nearly 2 years for child porn. In it, The Citizens' Voice reports that:

A Hazleton man who pleaded guilty to child pornography charges was sentenced Monday to serve up to 23 months in county jail. Paul J. Yashur, 66, of 221 W. Berner Ave., was sentenced to nine to 23 months in jail followed by five years of probation.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
hazy facts

Hazleton, PA

#1 5 min ago
That surname sounds Semitic, but is actually Scotch-Welsh.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hazleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trespassing with Jay Drone 7 hr burnthisbitchdown... 16
Shayne is running for Freeland mayor 7 hr burnthisbitchdown... 20
News Cyber- and home-school families have different ... (Sep '12) 7 hr rekindle your love 14
Animal abuse 20 hr STFU crybaby 21
RIP Hazleton News 1 Thu Shayne Train dera... 17
News Day without Immigrants in Luzerne County Feb 28 Ann 3
News Department of Health Investigating PSU Mumps Feb 28 30packaday 2
See all Hazleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hazleton Forum Now

Hazleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hazleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Hazleton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,475 • Total comments across all topics: 279,305,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC