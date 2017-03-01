Hazleton man gets nearly 2 years for child porn
There are 1 comment on the The Citizens' Voice story from Thursday, titled Hazleton man gets nearly 2 years for child porn. In it, The Citizens' Voice reports that:
A Hazleton man who pleaded guilty to child pornography charges was sentenced Monday to serve up to 23 months in county jail. Paul J. Yashur, 66, of 221 W. Berner Ave., was sentenced to nine to 23 months in jail followed by five years of probation.
#1 5 min ago
That surname sounds Semitic, but is actually Scotch-Welsh.
