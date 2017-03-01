Hazleton man dies in massive I-81 pil...

Hazleton man dies in massive I-81 pileup in Schuylkill County

One person was killed in a crash involving 32 vehicles on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County during a snow squall Friday afternoon that brought northbound traffic to a standstill. Police said there were multiple serious injuries, including 23 people that were taken to area hospitals, three of which had to be flown by helicopter after the crash that turned their vehicles into crushed, twisted pieces of metal in seconds near Delano.

