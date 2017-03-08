Hazleton fire displaces seven

There are 1 comment on the The Citizens' Voice story from Sunday Mar 5, titled Hazleton fire displaces seven.

Firefighters from Hazleton and three neighboring communities worked in frigid, windy conditions while battling a blaze that damaged a South Church Street apartment building Saturday morning. Seven people were displaced after a cooking incident sparked a fire in the kitchen of a first-floor unit at 121-123 S. Church St. at around 9:15 a.m., according to city Fire Chief Donald Leshko and a spokesman for the American Red Cross of Northeast Pennsylvania.

heroin and chill

Hazleton, PA

#1 Thursday
Hopefully they have heroin to deal with the trauma.
Hazleton, PA

