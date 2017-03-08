Hazleton fire displaces seven
There are 1 comment on the The Citizens' Voice story from Sunday Mar 5, titled Hazleton fire displaces seven. In it, The Citizens' Voice reports that:
Firefighters from Hazleton and three neighboring communities worked in frigid, windy conditions while battling a blaze that damaged a South Church Street apartment building Saturday morning. Seven people were displaced after a cooking incident sparked a fire in the kitchen of a first-floor unit at 121-123 S. Church St. at around 9:15 a.m., according to city Fire Chief Donald Leshko and a spokesman for the American Red Cross of Northeast Pennsylvania.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
|
#1 Thursday
Hopefully they have heroin to deal with the trauma.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Hazleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Barry Gordon" Fan Page (Sep '16)
|2 hr
|Richard Hurtz
|42
|The best place to pick up prostitutes in Hazy (Nov '12)
|Thu
|heroin and chill
|56
|Shayne is running for Freeland mayor
|Thu
|heroin is awesome
|25
|Barry Gordon Unmasked???
|Mar 8
|Barry is an OK guy
|6
|Hazleton man gets nearly 2 years for child porn
|Mar 7
|Walter White
|3
|Jesse Farber Missing (Aug '15)
|Mar 6
|throatfucker
|8
|Brett Michael Magula (Sep '15)
|Mar 6
|throatfucker
|20
Find what you want!
Search Hazleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC