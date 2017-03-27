DA's office reports increase in crimi...

DA's office reports increase in criminal investigations

Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

The office opened 4,698 new cases in 2016, said District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis during her annual report at Tuesday's county council meeting. That's 176 more cases than in 2015 and 254 more than in 2014, or an increase of about six percent over two years.

