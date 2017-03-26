Business Briefcase, March 26, 2017
Wednesday: Networking event, Pike County Chamber of Commerce and event sponsor Action Bikes & Outdoor, 5 to 7 p.m., 611 Broad St., Milford. Admission free for chamber members and $10 for nonmembers.
