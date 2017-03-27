Barletta says he now supports GOP rep...

Barletta says he now supports GOP replacement bill for Obamacare

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta said Wednesday he now backs the House replacement bill for the Affordable Care Act, nicknamed "Obamacare," because of a meeting he had Tuesday night with President Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan. Barletta, a Republican from Hazleton, said Trump and Ryan agreed to support his bill to prevent undocumented immigrants from receiving tax credits for health insurance.

