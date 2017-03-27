Barletta says he now supports GOP replacement bill for Obamacare
U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta said Wednesday he now backs the House replacement bill for the Affordable Care Act, nicknamed "Obamacare," because of a meeting he had Tuesday night with President Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan. Barletta, a Republican from Hazleton, said Trump and Ryan agreed to support his bill to prevent undocumented immigrants from receiving tax credits for health insurance.
