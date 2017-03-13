Barletta requests Trump administration reconsider cutting program funding SHINE
U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta requested that the Trump administration reconsider any proposals to eliminate the 21st Century Community Learning Centers program, which provides federal funding for after-school programs such as SHINE. SHINE - Schools and Homes In Education - is "a successful educational program" in Luzerne, Carbon and Schuylkill counties, Barletta said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Hazleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stone Couch of Eckley (Jul '11)
|3 hr
|gapedmancunt
|346
|"Barry Gordon" Fan Page (Sep '16)
|Thu
|Kevin Balliet
|51
|Shayne is running for Freeland mayor
|Thu
|Kevin Balliet
|36
|Will Stella Get Her Grove Back?
|Mar 15
|Texas Roadhouse
|7
|The best place to pick up prostitutes in Hazy (Nov '12)
|Mar 11
|Stinger
|57
|Hazleton man gets nearly 2 years for child porn
|Mar 11
|Ann
|4
|Hazleton fire displaces seven
|Mar 9
|heroin and chill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hazleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC