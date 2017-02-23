Students Paint Over Graffiti in Downtown Hazleton
It was an out-of-the-classroom lesson in how a little effort can make a big difference in their community. A boarded-up building covered with graffiti was getting a whole new look on North Wyoming Street in Hazleton, thanks to a group of students from Hazleton High School.
