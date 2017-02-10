Retail magnate Al Boscov dies
Al Boscov, the department store chain owner whose company for years anchored the Laurel Mall in Hazleton, died Friday in Reading following a bout with cancer, his family company announced. The 87-year-old chairman of Boscov's Department Store ran a family business that his father, Albert Boscov, started in 1914.
