Retail magnate Al Boscov dies

Retail magnate Al Boscov dies

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Pocono Record

Al Boscov, the department store chain owner whose company for years anchored the Laurel Mall in Hazleton, died Friday in Reading following a bout with cancer, his family company announced. The 87-year-old chairman of Boscov's Department Store ran a family business that his father, Albert Boscov, started in 1914.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hazleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Awesome Paws (Nov '15) 4 hr Hazleton Binge 11
Animal abuse 4 hr Pennsylvania Sucks 12
Mass Deportation Begins!!! 6 hr sovereign USA 1
News Unruly Hazleton woman arrested after refusing t... 12 hr Joke some Pawz 9
White Knee Gears versus Niko Fri copypasta 6
RIP Hazleton News 1 Fri end of an era 11
Dog Rapist of 7th and Harrison Streets (Nov '14) Feb 9 PA eDocket 25
See all Hazleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hazleton Forum Now

Hazleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hazleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Hazleton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,617 • Total comments across all topics: 278,779,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC