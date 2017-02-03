ellen, License: N/A, Created: 2017:02...

ellen, License: N/A, Created: 2017:02:03 16:07:34

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

President Donald Trump's proposals to make Mexico pay for a border wall and to renegotiate a trade deal could disrupt economic ties that have helped on both sides of the border, including in Northeastern Pennsylvania, observers of U.S.-Mexican policy said. Carlos Torres of the Mexican consulate in Philadelphia said one idea Trump is considering - to pay for the wall by charging a 20 percent tariff on imports from Mexico - could hurt American consumers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hazleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Animal abuse 10 hr hmmmm 4
Review: Awesome Paws (Nov '15) Tue Kittylivesmatter 8
Wilbur from Bobs Tue The average joe 6
Review: All Paws Salon (Jun '16) Tue Korean BBQ 8
News A More Latino Hazleton, Pa. Braces for Trump's ... Mon TRUMP your President 11
News 'Polka King' puts NEPA back on big screen Mon TRUMP your President 3
RIP Hazleton News 1 Mon TRUMP your President 9
See all Hazleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hazleton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Luzerne County was issued at February 08 at 3:06PM EST

Hazleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hazleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Hazleton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,782 • Total comments across all topics: 278,680,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC