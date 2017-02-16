ellen, License: N/A, Created: 2016:08...

ellen, License: N/A, Created: 2016:08:30 07:50:54

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 12 Read more: The Times-Tribune

School buses travel through West Hazleton en route to Hazleton Area High School in August as the 2016-17 school year started. Gov. Tom Wolf could have had the Scranton School District in mind when he proposed a state budget last week calling for a $50 million reduction in student busing subsidies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hazleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White Knee Gears versus Niko 12 hr good ol hazy 7
News Could Hazleton's plan create segregated junior ... Wed rejoice 1
News 'I was ready for spring' - Digging Out in Hazleton Wed phaq-winter-deep 1
News Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo... Wed Snoop dogg 1
News Unruly Hazleton woman arrested after refusing t... Wed Barry Gordon fan 11
"Barry Gordon" Fan Page Wed Barry Gordon fan 41
Trespassing with Jay Drone Feb 14 meth cooking hick 5
See all Hazleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hazleton Forum Now

Hazleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hazleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Hazleton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,046 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC