On track for success

A Reading and Northern diesel engine pulls freight cars out of the company's Port Clinton headquarters. PHOTO COURTESY OF DAREN GESCHWINDT/READING AND NORTHERN By the end of the year, the Port Clinton-based company that provides rail services throughout Carbon and Schuylkill counties, had grown to include the most employees, track, locomotives, freight cars, facilities and customers in its nearly 30-year history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.