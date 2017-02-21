Maddon not interested in flashing Series bling
Last year's World Series championship was Joe Maddon's second, and this will the third time he'll get a ring. What will he do with the new jewelry? Don't expect to see Maddon flashing it around Chicago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Cubs.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hazleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brett Michael Magula (Sep '15)
|9 hr
|incestual relations
|18
|RIP Hazleton News 1
|Sun
|Le Barry Strikes ...
|12
|Animal abuse
|Sun
|Paws scabby alert
|19
|Department of Health Investigating PSU Mumps
|Fri
|mumps zombies
|1
|Police search for alleged pizza shop peeper
|Fri
|Hazy cam gurl
|4
|Shayne is running for Freeland mayor
|Fri
|Luzerne County GOP
|13
|Trespassing with Jay Drone
|Feb 23
|Mayor McCheese
|14
Find what you want!
Search Hazleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC