Maddon not interested in flashing Ser...

Maddon not interested in flashing Series bling

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Chicago Cubs

Last year's World Series championship was Joe Maddon's second, and this will the third time he'll get a ring. What will he do with the new jewelry? Don't expect to see Maddon flashing it around Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Cubs.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hazleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brett Michael Magula (Sep '15) 9 hr incestual relations 18
RIP Hazleton News 1 Sun Le Barry Strikes ... 12
Animal abuse Sun Paws scabby alert 19
News Department of Health Investigating PSU Mumps Fri mumps zombies 1
News Police search for alleged pizza shop peeper Fri Hazy cam gurl 4
Shayne is running for Freeland mayor Fri Luzerne County GOP 13
Trespassing with Jay Drone Feb 23 Mayor McCheese 14
See all Hazleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hazleton Forum Now

Hazleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hazleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Hazleton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,842 • Total comments across all topics: 279,189,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC