Listing - opiate related' overdose on death certificates up for debate

An area drug counselor thinks people would see how often opiates are involved in overdose deaths if coroners added two words to the death certificates - opiate related. Ed Pane, who directed Serento Gardens Drug and Alcohol Services in Hazleton for 35 years and is now in private practice, believes the number of opiate-related overdose deaths reported would quintuple with the addition.

