Listing - opiate related' overdose on...

Listing - opiate related' overdose on death certificates up for debate

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

An area drug counselor thinks people would see how often opiates are involved in overdose deaths if coroners added two words to the death certificates - opiate related. Ed Pane, who directed Serento Gardens Drug and Alcohol Services in Hazleton for 35 years and is now in private practice, believes the number of opiate-related overdose deaths reported would quintuple with the addition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hazleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2017 Hazleton Sell-off Coming (Oct '15) 1 hr save us Trump 30
White Knee Gears versus Niko 21 hr good ol hazy 7
News Could Hazleton's plan create segregated junior ... Wed rejoice 1
News 'I was ready for spring' - Digging Out in Hazleton Wed phaq-winter-deep 1
News Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo... Wed Snoop dogg 1
News Unruly Hazleton woman arrested after refusing t... Wed Barry Gordon fan 11
"Barry Gordon" Fan Page Wed Barry Gordon fan 41
See all Hazleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hazleton Forum Now

Hazleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hazleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hazleton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,514 • Total comments across all topics: 278,936,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC