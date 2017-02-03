Inspired by Sister, Girl Collecting C...

Inspired by Sister, Girl Collecting Chemo Buddies

WNEP-TV Moosic

A lot of us may know how strong sibling bonds can be, but one girl in Luzerne County shows us how inspirational that relationship can be as well. A 13-year-old girl from Hazleton is using her sister's struggle with a rare disease to help others.

