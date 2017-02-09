'I was ready for spring' - Digging Ou...

'I was ready for spring' - Digging Out in Hazleton

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

You would think after the first big snow storm of the year with most schools in Luzerne County closed for the day, kids would be outside everywhere having fun, but it was not the case in Hazleton. After she's done her plan is to get some hot chocolate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hazleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Awesome Paws (Nov '15) 15 hr Hazleton Binge 11
Animal abuse 15 hr Pennsylvania Sucks 12
Mass Deportation Begins!!! 17 hr sovereign USA 1
News Unruly Hazleton woman arrested after refusing t... 22 hr Joke some Pawz 9
White Knee Gears versus Niko Fri copypasta 6
RIP Hazleton News 1 Fri end of an era 11
Dog Rapist of 7th and Harrison Streets (Nov '14) Feb 9 PA eDocket 25
See all Hazleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hazleton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Luzerne County was issued at February 12 at 4:29AM EST

Hazleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hazleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Hazleton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,709 • Total comments across all topics: 278,790,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC