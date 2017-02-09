Hearing for N.J. cop accused of DUI, ...

Hearing for N.J. cop accused of DUI, resisting arrest in Pa. set for April

Tuesday Feb 7

Authorities say Washington Township police officer William McCarthy III was involved in a DWI crash in Hazleton, Pa. on Thursday.

