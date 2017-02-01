There are on the WNEP-TV Moosic story from Wednesday Feb 1, titled Hazleton Protest against President's Executive Orders. In it, WNEP-TV Moosic reports that:

In solidarity with protests going on around the country, some gathered in Luzerne County to stand up against President Trump's executive order on immigration. Just over two dozen people stood along Broad Street In Hazleton outside Congressman Barletta's office, holding up signs in protest of President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.

