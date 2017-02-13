Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared About the Communities He Was In'
There are 2 comments on the WNEP-TV Moosic story from Monday Feb 13, titled Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared About the Communities He Was In'. In it, WNEP-TV Moosic reports that:
A public memorial service will be held later this month to honor Al Boscov in downtown Reading, where the department store chain is based. "I think he had a real big heart and he will be missed," said Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf.
#1 Wednesday Feb 15
Rizzle in pizzle my nizzle
#2 Friday
Retail has been dead for a long time. http://www.investopedia.com/news/warren-buffe...
