Fire displaces apartment residents
City Fire Chief Kevin Hazleton said the fire broke out around 9:25 p.m. at a four unit apartment building at 120 E. Broad St. Flames had started coming through the windows by the time crews arrived at the scene, Hazleton said. Only two of the units were occupied at the time and both residents made it out safely and without injury.
Hazleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police search for alleged pizza shop peeper
|3 hr
|Ann
|1
|Trespassing with Jay Drone
|13 hr
|Mayor McCheese
|14
|Shayne is running for Freeland mayor
|13 hr
|Mayor McCheese
|7
|WANTED: Juan Bermudes Prieto, 42, of Hazleton
|Wed
|crime stoppers
|1
|East End Hookah Bar Discovered
|Feb 21
|deport Hazleton
|2
|Could Hazleton's plan create segregated junior ...
|Feb 21
|Tarah Toohil
|4
|The Shayne Balliet Files (Feb '15)
|Feb 21
|Tarah Toohil
|54
