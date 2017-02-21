Fire displaces apartment residents

City Fire Chief Kevin Hazleton said the fire broke out around 9:25 p.m. at a four unit apartment building at 120 E. Broad St. Flames had started coming through the windows by the time crews arrived at the scene, Hazleton said. Only two of the units were occupied at the time and both residents made it out safely and without injury.

