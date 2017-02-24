Department of Health Investigating PS...

Department of Health Investigating PSU Mumps

There are 2 comments on the WNEP-TV Moosic story from Friday Feb 24, titled Department of Health Investigating PSU Mumps.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Friday an investigation into cases of mumps that were first discovered at Penn State's University Park campus last week. Penn State University sent out an email to all of its campuses about how to treat someone who has mumps.

mumps zombies

Hazleton, PA

#1 Friday Feb 24
I got my mumps zombie gear ready in case SHTF. https://www.cdc.gov/mumps/
30packaday

Chambersburg, PA

#2 Tuesday Feb 28
mumps zombies wrote:
I got my mumps zombie gear ready in case SHTF. https://www.cdc.gov/mumps/
At least it's not as bad as all these spoiled millenia ladies whining about how "you gave me HPV". Waa Waa waa

Hazleton, PA

