There are on the WNEP-TV Moosic story from Friday Feb 24, titled Department of Health Investigating PSU Mumps. In it, WNEP-TV Moosic reports that:

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Friday an investigation into cases of mumps that were first discovered at Penn State's University Park campus last week. Penn State University sent out an email to all of its campuses about how to treat someone who has mumps.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.