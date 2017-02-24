Department of Health Investigating PSU Mumps
There are 2 comments on the WNEP-TV Moosic story from Friday Feb 24, titled Department of Health Investigating PSU Mumps. In it, WNEP-TV Moosic reports that:
The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Friday an investigation into cases of mumps that were first discovered at Penn State's University Park campus last week. Penn State University sent out an email to all of its campuses about how to treat someone who has mumps.
#1 Friday Feb 24
I got my mumps zombie gear ready in case SHTF. https://www.cdc.gov/mumps/
#2 Tuesday Feb 28
At least it's not as bad as all these spoiled millenia ladies whining about how "you gave me HPV". Waa Waa waa
