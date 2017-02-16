Day without Immigrants in Luzerne County

Day without Immigrants in Luzerne County

There are 1 comment on the WNEP-TV Moosic story from Thursday Feb 16, titled Day without Immigrants in Luzerne County. In it, WNEP-TV Moosic reports that:

Oscar Rubio is usually the one to turn on the lights at Isabel's Gifts, the clothing store he owns in Hazleton, but on this day, there are no shoppers, and he's not clocking in. He closed his store on Diamond Avenue to protest President Trump's immigration order.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Did you Boscov today

Providence, UT

#1 Friday Feb 17
I didn't notice. Nobody did. Maybe the dope slingers in Hazleton took off for the day.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hazleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shayne is running for Freeland mayor 6 hr No Felons 1
White Knee Gears versus Niko 14 hr Banana Republic 9
Animal abuse 14 hr Hair of the Dog 15
News Barletta, Marino attend meeting of - Trump caucus' Sat Cute couple 4
A Day Without Immigrants, Hazleton? How about a... Fri heroin and chill 2
News Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo... Feb 17 Did you Boscov today 2
2017 Hazleton Sell-off Coming (Oct '15) Feb 17 save us Trump 30
See all Hazleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hazleton Forum Now

Hazleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hazleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Health Care
 

Hazleton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,554 • Total comments across all topics: 279,008,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC