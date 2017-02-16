Day without Immigrants in Luzerne County
There are 1 comment on the WNEP-TV Moosic story from Thursday Feb 16, titled Day without Immigrants in Luzerne County. In it, WNEP-TV Moosic reports that:
Oscar Rubio is usually the one to turn on the lights at Isabel's Gifts, the clothing store he owns in Hazleton, but on this day, there are no shoppers, and he's not clocking in. He closed his store on Diamond Avenue to protest President Trump's immigration order.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
|
#1 Friday Feb 17
I didn't notice. Nobody did. Maybe the dope slingers in Hazleton took off for the day.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Hazleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shayne is running for Freeland mayor
|6 hr
|No Felons
|1
|White Knee Gears versus Niko
|14 hr
|Banana Republic
|9
|Animal abuse
|14 hr
|Hair of the Dog
|15
|Barletta, Marino attend meeting of - Trump caucus'
|Sat
|Cute couple
|4
|A Day Without Immigrants, Hazleton? How about a...
|Fri
|heroin and chill
|2
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|2017 Hazleton Sell-off Coming (Oct '15)
|Feb 17
|save us Trump
|30
Find what you want!
Search Hazleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC