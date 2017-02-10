Could Hazleton's plan create segregated junior high schools?
One of two plans for re-creating junior high schools in the Hazleton Area School District would merge four predominantly Hispanic schools but leave four predominantly white schools unaffected. In the plan, students from the Hazleton, West Hazleton, Heights-Terrace and Maple Manor elementary-middle schools would attend seventh and eighth grade together in the Hazleton building known as The Castle at Ninth and North Wyoming streets.
