Conviction upheld for Hazleton man who killed girlfriend, fled to Mexico
MARK MORAN / THE CITIZENS' VOICE FILE A judge on Thursday rejected an appeal by Oscar Lozano Garcia, ruling the Hazleton man was properly convicted in the murder of his ex-girlfriend just before Christmas in 2012. WILKES-BARRE - Convicted strangler Oscar Lozano Garcia was properly convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend in a jealous rage, a county judge ruled.
