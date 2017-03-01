Conviction upheld for Hazleton man who killed girlfriend, fled to Mexico

MARK MORAN / THE CITIZENS' VOICE FILE A judge on Thursday rejected an appeal by Oscar Lozano Garcia, ruling the Hazleton man was properly convicted in the murder of his ex-girlfriend just before Christmas in 2012. WILKES-BARRE - Convicted strangler Oscar Lozano Garcia was properly convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend in a jealous rage, a county judge ruled.

