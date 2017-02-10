Convicted killer's sister pleads to h...

Convicted killer's sister pleads to hindering prosecution

Saturday

SARAH SCINTO / THE CITIZENS' VOICE Hilda Mora-Polanco pointed to a shotgun and told a witness, 'That's for anyone who testifies against my brother,' according to police. WILKES-BARRE - The sister of a convicted killer pleaded guilty to charges claiming she tried to intimidate witnesses who planned to testify against her brother.

