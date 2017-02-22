Coaches Caravan Returns In 2017
Franklin and a number of other Penn State coaches still to be announced will be in York and Philadelphia/King of Prussia on May 8, Hazleton and Harrisburg on May 9, Pittsburgh on May 10, and Altoona and Williamsport on May 11. The exact locations/times are still to be determined. Schedule of Events: May 8: York May 8: Philadelphia/King of Prussia May 9: Hazleton May 9: Harrisburg May 10: Pittsburgh May 11: Altoona May 11: Williamsport Sandy Barbour put the event on hiatus last March, citing the state budget impasse as a significant factor in the decision.
Hazleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trespassing with Jay Drone
|3 hr
|He he he
|12
|WANTED: Juan Bermudes Prieto, 42, of Hazleton
|7 hr
|crime stoppers
|1
|East End Hookah Bar Discovered
|23 hr
|deport Hazleton
|2
|Shayne is running for Freeland mayor
|23 hr
|deport Hazleton
|5
|Could Hazleton's plan create segregated junior ...
|Tue
|Tarah Toohil
|4
|The Shayne Balliet Files (Feb '15)
|Tue
|Tarah Toohil
|54
|Animal abuse
|Mon
|new world disorder
|17
